The News Roundup For October 9, 2020

In Michigan, 13 members of a militia were charged with a plot to kidnap the governor and attack the state Capitol building. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer blamed the White House for partially inspiring the thwarted attack. Could we see more machinations from these militias ahead of November 3rd?



And three days after the first presidential debate, the president went to the hospital with a case of coronavirus. Now, no one is sure whether the next debate will happen at all.

Meanwhile, many countries in Europe have now registered record spikes in new daily cases of COVID-19. Bars closed in four more French cities, and the pubs have been closed in Scotland. And in Brazil, the total number of cases passed five million.

Plus, another uprising has erupted within a former Soviet Republic. What's going on?

Journalists Anita Kumar, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, and Lisa Desjardins join us to help break down all the week's domestic news, while Jennifer Williams, David Rennie, and Uri Friedman lend their hands with all things international.

