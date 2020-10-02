AC/DC Announce Reunion, Tease New Single 'Shot in the Dark'

After several years apart, beloved rock band AC/DC will be reuniting. The group released a teaser of their new song, "Shot In The Dark"

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF AC/DC SONG, "SHOT IN THE DARK")

GREENE: AC/DC is back. This week, the hard rock and Australian headbangers announced a reunion. The lineup now includes five original band members, and they are ready to power up. Here's a little taste of what's in store for fans, AC/DC's new song, "Shot In The Dark."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHOT IN THE DARK")

AC/DC: (Singing) Shot in the dark. Make it feel all right. A shot in the dark.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.