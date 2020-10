Texas Census Advocates Worry Schedule Confusion Could Lead To Undercounting Census advocates are concerned that confusion resulting from schedule changes the Trump administration made to the 2020 census could lead to a significant undercount in states like Texas.

Texas Census Advocates Worry Schedule Confusion Could Lead To Undercounting National Texas Census Advocates Worry Schedule Confusion Could Lead To Undercounting Texas Census Advocates Worry Schedule Confusion Could Lead To Undercounting Audio will be available later today. Census advocates are concerned that confusion resulting from schedule changes the Trump administration made to the 2020 census could lead to a significant undercount in states like Texas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor