Best Of: What If Trump Contests The Election? / Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson : Fresh Air 'Atlantic' staff writer Barton Gellman says if President Trump claims mail-in votes are fraudulent and contests the results, Republican legislatures might then try to ignore their states' popular votes and send Trump representatives to the Electoral College. His latest article is 'The Election That Could Break America.'



Kevin Whitehead reviews the first album from an all-star band of jazz women, called Artemis.



After filmmaker Kirsten Johnson's father started showing signs of dementia, she had a hard time accepting that his death was getting closer. Her new Netflix film, 'Dick Johnson is Dead,' enacts his death from a series of imagined accidents.