A Cave Diver On The Thrill & Terror Of Going 'Into The Planet' : Fresh Air Diver and photographer Jill Heinerth shares some of her most dangerous and exhilarating experiences underwater — like getting trapped inside an iceberg in Antarctica. Heinerth also explains how she stays calm when things go wrong: "I take a really deep breath and try and slow my heart, slow my breathing, and then just focus on pragmatic small steps," she says. Her book is 'Into the Planet.'



David Bianculli reviews the Showtime documentary series 'The Comedy Store,' about the iconic comedy club.