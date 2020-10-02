The Dangers of White Supremacy, Plus Demi Adejuyigbe Brings Joy

Enlarge this image toggle caption Julio Cortez/AP Julio Cortez/AP

Tuesday night's presidential debate came with a heavy fallout. When President Trump told white supremacists to "stand back and stand by," the country responded with widespread criticism.

Sam talks with Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of history at the University of Chicago, about what we get wrong when we talk about white supremacy, and white power activists.

Then, Sam chats with Demi Adejuyigbe, comedian and writer for The Amber Ruffin Show. They talk about his career, his viral September 21 videos, and how he uses his online fame to help others.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.