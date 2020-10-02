Lush Cosmetics: Mark Constantine

Enlarge this image Alex Gilbeaux for NPR Alex Gilbeaux for NPR

Working at a high-end beauty salon in the south of England in the early 1970's, Mark Constantine concocted natural shampoos and conditioners in a tiny room above his kitchen, and soon met another young entrepreneur who was eager to buy his products: Anita Roddick of The Body Shop.

Their partnership flourished for a while, then soured; so Mark went on to start a mail-order cosmetics business with his wife and several others. After that business went bust and Mark was nearly broke, he decided to take one more leap to launch Lush, a cosmetics shop whose distinctive soaps and bath bombs developed a passionate following.

Today, Lush has about 900 stores around the world and is adapting to pressures of a pandemic economy.