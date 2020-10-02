White House Updates On Trump's Condition After He Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave an update on the president's condition, saying that President Trump has mild symptoms and "continues to not only be in good spirits but very energetic."

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, along with first lady Melania Trump. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows briefed reporters on the president's condition this morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARK MEADOWS: The president does have mild symptoms. He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

This announcement has upended the presidential race after an already tumultuous week. The Trump campaign announced today that any upcoming events involving the president or the first family will be postponed or made into virtual events.

MOSLEY: It's been a busy week for the president - the Supreme Court nomination announcement on Saturday, a presidential debate on Tuesday night, a rally Wednesday and a fundraiser last night. That means a lot of close contact with aides, lawmakers and others.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MEADOWS: I fully expect that as this virus continues to go on other people in the White House will certainly have a positive test result.

SHAPIRO: The positive test results mean the president and first lady join the more than 7 million Americans who've tested positive for the coronavirus.

