Recording From Grand Jury Proceedings Released In The Breonna Taylor Case A court released a recording from grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case. Kentucky's attorney general was criticized after none of the officers involved faced direct charges in her death.

Recording From Grand Jury Proceedings Released In The Breonna Taylor Case National Recording From Grand Jury Proceedings Released In The Breonna Taylor Case Recording From Grand Jury Proceedings Released In The Breonna Taylor Case Audio will be available later today. A court released a recording from grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case. Kentucky's attorney general was criticized after none of the officers involved faced direct charges in her death. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor