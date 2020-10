Texas Governor Plans To Limit Number Of Ballot Drop Boxes To 1 Per County Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that he would restrict the number of ballot drop boxes to one per county. The move comes even as more people are likely to vote by mail due to the pandemic.

