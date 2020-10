President Trump's Coronavirus Treatment: What We Know Now NPR's Scott Simon updates the latest news on the President's condition and activities now that he's staying at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump's Coronavirus Treatment: What We Know Now National President Trump's Coronavirus Treatment: What We Know Now President Trump's Coronavirus Treatment: What We Know Now Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon updates the latest news on the President's condition and activities now that he's staying at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor