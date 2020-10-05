Rethinking Black Wealth

For decades, policy and debate around the roots of racial inequality in America were based on an official government report from the 1960s. That report blamed poverty on the "unstable" structure of Black families and, more specifically, families headed by Black women. This past spring, Brookings Institution fellow Dr. Andre Perry published a fresh analysis of the state of Black America in his book, "Know Your Price."

This episode — Perry flips the narrative of the racial wealth gap. Based on extensive research and data, he redefines the term, "Devalued Assets." And, unlike the old report, Perry's book argues that Black women aren't the problem — they're actually the solution.

