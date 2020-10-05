'Radio Ambulante' Host Daniel Alarcón On The Immigrant Experience

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sam revisits his 2017 chat with author and Radio Ambulante host, Daniel Alarcón. They discuss Alarcón's award-winning book of short stories, The King Is Always Above The People, which holds a mirror to the immigrant experience in today's political climate.

Alarcón also shares his experience immigrating to the United States from Peru as a child and growing up within the Latino diaspora.

Alarcón's Spanish-language podcast, Radio Ambulante, just began its 10th season and tells the stories of Latin American life worldwide.

This episode was originally produced by Anjuli Sastry, with help from Brent Baughman. It was edited by Jeff Rogers and Jordana Hochman.