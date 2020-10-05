#2041: Exorcist or Arsonist : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Robin and our hosts have different approaches for ger VW's devilish steering problem. Elsewhere, Sue's boyfriend is afraid to get in the car with her due to her long history of accidents, near misses, and traffic violations. Sue insists she's a safe driver, so a full-scale Car Talk intervention may be necessary. Also, Joe may need to choose between a bungee cord and a 2x4 if he doesn't want to spring for a new transmission; and can Randy just keep adding a quart of oil to her Civic and live her life? Depends on whether her life involves driving the car! All this, plus more than you ever wanted to know about the hazards of adding urine to a radiator. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

