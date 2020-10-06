Throughline: James Baldwin's Fire

Writer and thinker James Baldwin used the power of his words to confront in order to connect, something that feels especially relatable in a year when the United States has been forced to reckon with racial inequality. This week we share an episode from our friends at Throughline, about James Baldwin, his life and philosophy, and what we can learn from him to lead us into the future.

This episode was produced by Rund Abdelfatah, Ramtin Arablouei, Jamie York, Lawrence Wu, Laine Kaplan-Levenson, Julie Caine, Kia Miakka Natisse and Victoria Whitley-Berry. Fact-checking was done by Julia Wohl and Greta Pittenger of the NPR RAD team.