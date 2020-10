Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder Of Jonathan Price A police officer in Wolfe City, Texas, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a Black man, Jonathan Price, who was trying to break up a fight.

A police officer in Wolfe City, Texas, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a Black man, Jonathan Price, who was trying to break up a fight.