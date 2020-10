Where Biden Is A Month Before The Election A week after the first presidential debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden appears to be pivoting to his closing argument. On Tuesday, Biden gave remarks in Gettysburg, Pa.

Where Biden Is A Month Before The Election Elections Where Biden Is A Month Before The Election Where Biden Is A Month Before The Election Audio will be available later today. A week after the first presidential debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden appears to be pivoting to his closing argument. On Tuesday, Biden gave remarks in Gettysburg, Pa. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor