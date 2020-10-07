2 Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize In Chemistry For Genome Editing Research

The 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry was awarded to two researchers who developed new techniques of genome editing.

The winners are Emmanuelle Charpentier of France, and Jennifer Doudna of the United States. Charpentier is at the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens in Berlin, and Doudna is at the University of California, Berkeley.

As is customary, the winners were announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The prize carries a cash award of 10 million Swedish krona ($1.12 million), which is shared by the laureates, and a gold medal for each. The formal ceremonies in December will take place online because of the pandemic.