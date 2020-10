A Comparison Between German And U.K. Pandemic Responses The United Kingdom and Germany are both European liberal democracies. Their political cultures, however, are very different, and that has been emphasized by each country's response to the pandemic.

A Comparison Between German And U.K. Pandemic Responses A Comparison Between German And U.K. Pandemic Responses A Comparison Between German And U.K. Pandemic Responses Audio will be available later today. The United Kingdom and Germany are both European liberal democracies. Their political cultures, however, are very different, and that has been emphasized by each country's response to the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor