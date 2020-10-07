Runaway Dog Holds Up Flights At Toronto Airport

A rescue dog named Crystal, being shipped to Canada, fled from the cargo hold upon arrival in Toronto. The airport delayed flights until they could find the dog using night vision goggles.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I always felt it's more romantic when traveling if you don't have to get off the plane through a jetway. Better to climb down steps onto the tarmac and look around. Apparently, a dog felt the same. The rescue dog, a Spanish Podenco, was being shipped to Canada. Crystal fled from the cargo hold upon arrival, and the Toronto airport held up flights for an hour until they could find the dog using night vision goggles. It's MORNING EDITION.

