Challenges To State Voting Rules Could End Up Before The Supreme Court Hundreds of lawsuits related to the November's election are working their way through the courts. The outcomes will almost certainly help determine the winner of this year's election.

Challenges To State Voting Rules Could End Up Before The Supreme Court Challenges To State Voting Rules Could End Up Before The Supreme Court Challenges To State Voting Rules Could End Up Before The Supreme Court Audio will be available later today. Hundreds of lawsuits related to the November's election are working their way through the courts. The outcomes will almost certainly help determine the winner of this year's election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor