Firefighters Called To Rescue Cat In Sealed Metal Donation Bin

A man in London freaked out when he dropped clothes into the bin and heard a cat meowing. He called authorities and then got some cat food. Firefighters found a battery-operated stuffed toy.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A man in London freaked out when he dropped some clothes into a sealed donation bin and heard a cat meowing. Alan McElligott called authorities. Then he ran out and got some cat food in case the cat had been in there for a few days. When firefighters and police arrived, they cracked open the metal box and found a battery-operated stuffed toy. The FurReal Friends cat toy is clearly pretty fur-realistic (ph). It's MORNING EDITION.

