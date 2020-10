Mike Pence Gets A Rare Moment In The National Spotlight Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage for a debate with Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City Wednesday night. The debate comes amid President Trump's treatment for COVID-19. Pence has tested negative.

Mike Pence Gets A Rare Moment In The National Spotlight Politics Mike Pence Gets A Rare Moment In The National Spotlight Mike Pence Gets A Rare Moment In The National Spotlight Audio will be available later today. Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage for a debate with Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City Wednesday night. The debate comes amid President Trump's treatment for COVID-19. Pence has tested negative. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor