Navajo Reservation Files Lawsuit Over Mail-In Voting In Arizona In a lawsuit over voting by mail in Arizona, plaintiffs say timely mail delivery is not a given on a remote Navajo reservation and are demanding changes.

Navajo Reservation Files Lawsuit Over Mail-In Voting In Arizona Elections Navajo Reservation Files Lawsuit Over Mail-In Voting In Arizona Navajo Reservation Files Lawsuit Over Mail-In Voting In Arizona Audio will be available later today. In a lawsuit over voting by mail in Arizona, plaintiffs say timely mail delivery is not a given on a remote Navajo reservation and are demanding changes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor