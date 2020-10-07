Jacob Collier Hasn't Let Lockdown Pause His Music

Jacob Collier has often described music as a language.

If that's the case, he's a polyglot. The 26-year-old musician often mixes, crosses, and blurs genre boundaries, creating a sound all his own. He's won four Grammys in the process.

His latest LP, Djesse Vol. 3, is out now. He joined us from his childhood home in London to talk all about it.

