Jacob Collier Hasn't Let Lockdown Pause His Music : 1A "Music is one of the places in my life I think I feel the most empowered and safe to stretch my idea of what's right and wrong, what's possible and what's impossible, and to kind of blur those lines," says musician Jacob Collier.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
Jacob Collier Hasn't Let Lockdown Pause His Music

Jacob Collier accepts the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals award for "All Night Long" onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Timothy Norris/Timothy Norris/Getty Images hide caption

Timothy Norris/Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Jacob Collier has often described music as a language.

If that's the case, he's a polyglot. The 26-year-old musician often mixes, crosses, and blurs genre boundaries, creating a sound all his own. He's won four Grammys in the process.

His latest LP, Djesse Vol. 3, is out now. He joined us from his childhood home in London to talk all about it.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.