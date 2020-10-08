Accessibility links
method: Adam Lowry & Eric Ryan (2018) : How I Built This with Guy Raz In the late 1990s, Adam Lowry and Eric Ryan took on the notion that "green doesn't clean" by setting out to make soap that could clean a bathtub without harming the environment. Adam started experimenting with baking soda, vinegar, and scented oils, while Eric worked on making sleek bottles that looked good on a kitchen counter. Just a few years later, Adam and Eric were selling Method cleaning products in stores throughout the country, after a bold gamble got them on the shelves of Target.

Eric Ryan and Adam Lowry are the founders of method.
Connor Heckert for NPR
