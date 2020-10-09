You Can Rent An Underground Cave To Escape From Election News

A man-made cave 50 feet underground in New Mexico is available to rent for those that don't want to be stressed out by news during the upcoming presidential election.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People who'd like to hide away until the election is over have that option. Hotels.com has a deal - you can book a stay in a man-made cave 50 feet underground in New Mexico. A photo of the cave shows a furnished living room, floor lamps, plenty of carpets and a well-made bed. A promotion says it's for people who want to escape election news, although the ad does not exactly make it clear if the cave has good Internet. It's MORNING EDITION.

