Michigan Authorities Charge 13 In Plot To Kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says two militia groups "were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill me." Thirteen people are charged after the FBI thwarted the alleged plot.

Michigan Authorities Charge 13 In Plot To Kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer Law Michigan Authorities Charge 13 In Plot To Kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer Michigan Authorities Charge 13 In Plot To Kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer Audio will be available later today. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says two militia groups "were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill me." Thirteen people are charged after the FBI thwarted the alleged plot. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor