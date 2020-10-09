Tennessee Teen Becomes Youngest Person To Achieve Nuclear Fusion

Jackson Oswalt has been waiting for three years for confirmation that he broke a Guinness World record when he made a working nuclear fusion reactor at the age of twelve.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A teenager in Tennessee is the youngest person ever to achieve nuclear fusion. Jackson Oswalt did it with parts he got online in his family playroom. He was 12 years old. In the three years since, the Guinness Book of World Records has been waiting for confirmation from The Open Source Fusor Research Consortium. Oswalt told USA Today he did it because he didn't want to spend his life doing video games. It's MORNING EDITION.

