Category 3 Storm Hurricane Delta Heads To Louisiana Hurricane Delta, a 'major' category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall Friday evening in the same area Laura hit in August. Forecasters warn of a life-threatening storm surge and powerful winds.

Category 3 Storm Hurricane Delta Heads To Louisiana Weather Category 3 Storm Hurricane Delta Heads To Louisiana Category 3 Storm Hurricane Delta Heads To Louisiana Audio will be available later today. Hurricane Delta, a 'major' category 3 storm, is expected to make landfall Friday evening in the same area Laura hit in August. Forecasters warn of a life-threatening storm surge and powerful winds. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor