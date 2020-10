Transgender Rights Advocate And Journalist Monica Roberts Dies At 58 Pioneering transgender activist and journalist Monica Roberts died this week. She paved the way for mainstream reporting on transgender people and inspired countless transgender journalists.

Transgender Rights Advocate And Journalist Monica Roberts Dies At 58 Obituaries Transgender Rights Advocate And Journalist Monica Roberts Dies At 58 Transgender Rights Advocate And Journalist Monica Roberts Dies At 58 Audio will be available later today. Pioneering transgender activist and journalist Monica Roberts died this week. She paved the way for mainstream reporting on transgender people and inspired countless transgender journalists. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor