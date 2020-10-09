Political Ad Nauseam

It's election season, and the political ads are flying thick and fast. It's estimated that political advertisers will spend about $1 billion on advertisements in the presidential general election by the time Americans cast their votes on November 3. But who exactly are the campaigns targeting?

Between loose committee wallets and tight-lipped advertising strategists, we're on a quest to find the most expensive voter — and to find out exactly what all that money can actually buy.

Music: "Flute Samba," "Comings and Goings," and "Strelitzia Number 5."

