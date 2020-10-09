Accessibility links
Presidential ad spending might break records in 2020. Who's the target? : Planet Money It's presidential election season, and that means it's political ad season. But who do ads target, anyway? | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Political Ad Nauseam

Listen · 22:35
Planet Money

Campaign signs for 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are displayed outside homes in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Campaign signs for 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are displayed outside homes in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
It's election season, and the political ads are flying thick and fast. It's estimated that political advertisers will spend about $1 billion on advertisements in the presidential general election by the time Americans cast their votes on November 3. But who exactly are the campaigns targeting?

Between loose committee wallets and tight-lipped advertising strategists, we're on a quest to find the most expensive voter — and to find out exactly what all that money can actually buy.

