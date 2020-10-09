Oct. 15 Presidential Debate Canceled Following Spat Over Coronavirus Safety Concerns

The second presidential debate has been canceled, organizers confirmed on Friday, following a disagreement between the campaigns and the committee that organizes the face-offs on safety protocols.

"On October 8, CPD announced that for the health and safety of all involved, the second presidential debate, scheduled for October 15 in Miami, would be conducted virtually," the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement.

"Subsequently, the campaigns of the two candidates who qualified for participation in the debate made a series of statements concerning their respective positions regarding their willingness to participate in a virtual debate on October 15, and each now has announced alternate plans for that date."

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15."

This story will be updated.