Not My Job: We Quiz Birder Jason Ward On 'Angry Birds'

Jason Ward was a teenager in the Bronx when he saw a peregrine falcon eating a pigeon. But unlike the rest of us — who would respond with disgust and a little bit of gratitude to the falcon — he fell in love with birds, and grew up to become the National Outreach Director for the Audubon Society.

We've invited Ward to play a game called "Watch these birds, you nefarious pig!" Three questions about "Angry Birds" the game in which you throw birds at pigs.

