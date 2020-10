Why This 17-Year-Old Wants To Be A Poll Worker Lucy Duckworth can't vote yet, but she has decided to pitch in this Election Day as a poll worker. Young people "need to make sure we're showing up," she says.

Why This 17-Year-Old Wants To Be A Poll Worker National Why This 17-Year-Old Wants To Be A Poll Worker Why This 17-Year-Old Wants To Be A Poll Worker Audio will be available later today. Lucy Duckworth can't vote yet, but she has decided to pitch in this Election Day as a poll worker. Young people "need to make sure we're showing up," she says. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor