Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Negin, Chinese researchers have found that men in relationships are more likely to cheat if they have a what?

NEGIN FARSAD: A wife. (Laughter) What - if they - well, give me a hint.

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint. This is why Mrs. White could never trust Barry.

FARSAD: Oh, like, a deep voice.

SAGAL: Yes, a deep voice - a basso profundo. According to the study, men with very deep voices are more likely to be unfaithful to their spouses. This explains why Darth Vader walks around with disco lights on his chest. (Imitating deep voice) Give in to your feelings.

FARSAD: (Laughter).

SAGAL: (Imitating deep voice) Come to the after-dark side.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: So is it - which came first? Do you think it's the voice makes them cheat or that women consider the voice sexy and throw themselves at these men who can't say no?

SAGAL: Does that happen? Do women throw themselves at men because of their deep voices? Wait a minute, Roxanne - why am I asking you? Bill...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Do women throw themselves at men with very deep voices?

BILL KURTIS: So many women.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: So many women.

FARSAD: By the way, that's why I very safely married (imitating high-pitched voice) a man who talks like this. So I feel like I'm out of the woods completely.

SAGAL: And you and Pee-wee (ph) are doing great.

FARSAD: (Laughter) (Imitating high-pitched voice) I love you, Negin. That's what he says to me every night.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU'RE THE FIRST, THE LAST, MY EVERYTHING")

BARRY WHITE: We got it together, didn't we? We've definitely got our thing together, don't we, baby?

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists score brownie points in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

