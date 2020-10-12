Canadian City Returns Hilarious Prank Plaques On Park Benches

Plaques anonymously placed on park benches in Calgary were removed by the city. But after public outcry, the plaques with fake fun facts are being returned.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. An anonymous engraver decorated park benches in Calgary, Canada, with plaques. They say things like, Benjy, the first hamster to fly solo around the world, took off from this spot in April 1937. City authorities decided they needed to stop the spread of misinformation, and they took all the plaques down. But the people of Calgary demanded them back, so the city reinstalled them. We need a bit of whimsy in our 2020 world, the mayor said. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.