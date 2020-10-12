What Is Anarchism?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We've been hearing a lot about anarchists lately, especially from the president.

President Trump tends to bring them up in his descriptions of the recent protests for racial justice that have happened across America.



And in September 2020, a White House memo deemed Seattle, New York and Portland "anarchist jurisdictions" and ordered a review of the federal funding for these cities.

But what exactly does it mean to be an anarchist? And what would an "anarchist jurisdiction" even look like?

To find out, we talked with anarchists Kim Kelly, William C. Anderson, and Ruth Kinna.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.