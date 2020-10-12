Accessibility links
What Is Anarchism? : 1A "Anarchism is actually a highly organized idea that requires a lot of cooperation and planning because it doesn't rely on forms of authoritarian and state violence," anarchist William C. Anderson says.

What Is Anarchism?

Listen · 35:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/923014958/923043004" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
1A

An anarchy symbol is viewed after it was spray painted on a window during a demonstration by Occupy Wall Street and other groups in downtown Chicago on the eve of the NATO summit in Chicago, Illinois. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An anarchy symbol is viewed after it was spray painted on a window during a demonstration by Occupy Wall Street and other groups in downtown Chicago on the eve of the NATO summit in Chicago, Illinois.

Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We've been hearing a lot about anarchists lately, especially from the president.

President Trump tends to bring them up in his descriptions of the recent protests for racial justice that have happened across America.

And in September 2020, a White House memo deemed Seattle, New York and Portland "anarchist jurisdictions" and ordered a review of the federal funding for these cities.

But what exactly does it mean to be an anarchist? And what would an "anarchist jurisdiction" even look like?

To find out, we talked with anarchists Kim Kelly, William C. Anderson, and Ruth Kinna.

