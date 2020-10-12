Unpacking The Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Hearing (So Far)

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Caroline Brehman - Pool/Getty Images Pool/Caroline Brehman - Pool/Getty Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett kicked off her Supreme Court confirmation hearing with an opening statement that was all about what the courts shouldn't do:

Courts have a vital responsibility to the rule of law, which is critical to a free society, but courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life. The policy decisions and value judgements of government must be made by the political branches elected by, and accountable to the people.

But Supreme Court rulings do affect policy. And Barrett's confirmation would have a big impact on public life.

Her addition would make the court the most conservative it's been in 70 years. That shift could have decades-long implications for Roe vs. Wade, LGBTQ rights, and the Affordable Care Act.

We spoke with law professors Leah Litman and William Eskridge about the possible effects of a Barrett nomination. And we also spent some time with Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in Obergerfell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court Case which legalized same-sex marriage in the US, and asked him how he feels about the future of LGBTQ rights with Barrett as a justice.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.