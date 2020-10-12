The Challenge Of School Discipline During The Pandemic

This past spring, students, teachers and parents were all thrown into the world of virtual learning.

A new world means new rules. And schools across the country have been cracking down on rule-breakers, in both in-person and virtual classrooms.

Education advocates warn that suspending students during a pandemic will widen an already-large achievement gap, especially for those with learning differences.

How do you keep students safe and keep order while leaving room for compromise?

Danielle Elliott, Carolle O'Neil, and Carolle's son, Luke, talked with us about their experiences dealing with virtual learning.

Then, reporter Rachel Silberstein and principal Ricki Gibbs joined us to talk about what schools across the country are reconsidering regarding student discipline.

