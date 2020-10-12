Accessibility links
The News Roundup For October 16, 2020 : 1A Trump and Biden answered questions at two separate town halls, while Amy Coney Barrett answered questions at her SCOTUS hearings. COVID cases rise in the US--and Europe--as the holidays near, causing France in particular to declare a state of emergency. Protests in Thailand grow unruly, and the UN welcomes some new countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a face mask arrives ahead of a two days European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels.

OLIVIER MATTHYS/OLIVIER MATTHYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a face mask arrives ahead of a two days European Union (EU) summit at the European Council Building in Brussels.

OLIVIER MATTHYS/OLIVIER MATTHYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Polarization is a big problem in the United States. So having two separate town halls—from the two leading presidential candidates, happening at the exact same time—was probably not a great idea.

Democratic contender Joe Biden appeared on ABC while President Trump appeared on NBC. What did we learn from them—especially since we could only watch one or the other?

Plus, Amy Coney Barrett sits through four days of questions. Did we get any answers? And some record-high coronavirus numbers could spell disaster for the winter holidays.

Meanwhile this week, protests in Thailand lead to a state of emergency. And a different kind of emergency is declared in France—for COVID-19. And it's not just there—Germany, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Croatia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic all posted record highs on Thursday.

Also, The United Nations Human Rights Council welcomes a couple of controversial countries. And the Pentagon pushes back on a presidential promise, made via Twitter.

Journalists Jane Coaston, Shane Harris, and Susan Page helped us round up the week's domestic news while Ishaan Tharoor, Emily Tamkin, and Paul Danahar assisted us in all things international.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.