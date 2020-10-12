How 'Nice White Parents' Can Undermine School Integration : Fresh Air 'This American Life' producer Chana Joffe-Walt says progressive white parents may say they want their kids to go to diverse schools — but the reality tells a different story. "I think white parents are pretty savvy at evading the explicit conversation around race, although it's clearly shaping our thoughts about schools." She examines the complicated history of gentrification in a Brooklyn school in her new podcast, 'Nice White Parents.' It's a production of 'Serial' and 'The New York Times.'



Also, Ken Tucker reviews the album 'Private Lives' from Philly band Low Cut Connie.