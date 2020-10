Reuters Reporter On The Rise Of Single-Use Plastic During The Pandemic NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Joe Brock of Reuters about an investigation into the rise of single-use plastic in the pandemic and the oil companies' massive investments into global plastic production.

