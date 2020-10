Lawmakers Call For A Coronavirus Testing Program On Capitol Hill Even after three Senators tested positive for the coronavirus, there are still no testing or tracing protocols on Capitol Hill. There are bipartisan calls to create a regular testing system.

Lawmakers Call For A Coronavirus Testing Program On Capitol Hill