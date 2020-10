MLB Hall Of Famer Joe Morgan Dies At 77 Baseball second baseman Joe Morgan died at age 77. He played for the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics from 1963 to 1984.

MLB Hall Of Famer Joe Morgan Dies At 77 Obituaries MLB Hall Of Famer Joe Morgan Dies At 77 MLB Hall Of Famer Joe Morgan Dies At 77 Audio will be available later today. Baseball second baseman Joe Morgan died at age 77. He played for the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics from 1963 to 1984. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor