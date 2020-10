LeBron James Becomes 4th Player To Win NBA Championship With 3 Different Teams The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. NPR discusses LeBron James' career as he becomes the 4th player in NBA history to win a championship with three different teams.

LeBron James Becomes 4th Player To Win NBA Championship With 3 Different Teams Sports LeBron James Becomes 4th Player To Win NBA Championship With 3 Different Teams LeBron James Becomes 4th Player To Win NBA Championship With 3 Different Teams Audio will be available later today. The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship. NPR discusses LeBron James' career as he becomes the 4th player in NBA history to win a championship with three different teams. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor