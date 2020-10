Computer Whiz Who Died In 2006 Could Become 1st Millennial Saint Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15, is a step closer to becoming a saint. He was beatified on Saturday, making him the first millennial to be put on the path to Catholic sainthood.

Computer Whiz Who Died In 2006 Could Become 1st Millennial Saint

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15, is a step closer to becoming a saint. He was beatified on Saturday, making him the first millennial to be put on the path to Catholic sainthood.