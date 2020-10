Joe Morgan, Baseball Great And Broadcast Pioneer, Dies At 77 Morgan is remembered as one of the league's greatest second baseman. He was a spark plug in the Big Red Machine, the Cincinnati team that dominated the 1970s and won two championships.

Joe Morgan, Baseball Great And Broadcast Pioneer, Dies At 77 Obituaries Joe Morgan, Baseball Great And Broadcast Pioneer, Dies At 77 Joe Morgan, Baseball Great And Broadcast Pioneer, Dies At 77 Audio will be available later today. Morgan is remembered as one of the league's greatest second baseman. He was a spark plug in the Big Red Machine, the Cincinnati team that dominated the 1970s and won two championships. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor