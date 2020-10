Presidential Campaigns Visit Key States As November's Election Nears President Trump was back on the trail Monday night, a week after leaving the hospital for COVID-19. Former Vice President Joe Biden stumped in Ohio, as the two campaigns go flat out before Nov. 3.

President Trump was back on the trail Monday night, a week after leaving the hospital for COVID-19. Former Vice President Joe Biden stumped in Ohio, as the two campaigns go flat out before Nov. 3.