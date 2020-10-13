Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World : Fresh Air CNN host and 'Washington Post' columnist Fareed Zakaria says COVID-19 presents a chance to make positive changes: "We could well look back on these times 10 or 20 years from now and say, 'This was the turning point.'" His new book, 'Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World' examines the way COVID-19 will change everything from our trust in government to our relationship with technology.



Also, John Powers reviews 'David Byrne's American Utopia' on HBO, directed by Spike Lee.