Accessibility links
Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World : Fresh Air CNN host and 'Washington Post' columnist Fareed Zakaria says COVID-19 presents a chance to make positive changes: "We could well look back on these times 10 or 20 years from now and say, 'This was the turning point.'" His new book, 'Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World' examines the way COVID-19 will change everything from our trust in government to our relationship with technology.

Also, John Powers reviews 'David Byrne's American Utopia' on HBO, directed by Spike Lee.
NPR logo

Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World

Listen · 49:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/923269858/923340787" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World

Fresh Air

Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World

Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World

Listen · 49:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/923269858/923340787" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

CNN host and 'Washington Post' columnist Fareed Zakaria says COVID-19 presents a chance to make positive changes: "We could well look back on these times 10 or 20 years from now and say, 'This was the turning point.'" His new book, 'Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World' examines the way COVID-19 will change everything from our trust in government to our relationship with technology.

Also, John Powers reviews 'David Byrne's American Utopia' on HBO, directed by Spike Lee.